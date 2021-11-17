ROH star Kenny King recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the company’s planned hiatus and the large number of talented wrestlers who have come through the company since its inception. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says ROH has always been the place where the best wrestlers come to at some point:
It’s always been the place where the best wrestlers in the world go to show what pro wrestling is always about, and whatever era that you’ve ever seen in Ring of Honor, and I’ve been in the era of Bryan Danielson, Nigel McGuinness, I’ve also been in the era of Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Hero and Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin, and Davey Richards and Kevin Steen and El Generico, and all these different eras. But it’s always been where the best wrestlers have come.
How he’s always been very proud of his tenure with ROH:
And you know it’s very bittersweet. I’m very proud that I’ve had the tenure that I’ve had in Ring of Honor because a lot of people have come and gone. I’ve always been very proud of my stay [and] my tenure here. And if this is it, man, then I feel like it’s been a beautiful thing to be able to look back and see how many amazing pro wrestlers have come through there, how many of my friends have gone on to be amazingly successful doing this thing, and how many phenomenal matches I’ve been able to witness first-hand and be a part of. Ring of Honor’s always gonna be one of the most special things in my career, in my life. And I’ll be thankful to Cary Silkin, to Joe Koff, just for making Ring of Honor endure for as long as it has.