ROH star Kenny King recently spoke with WrestleZone about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the company’s planned hiatus and the large number of talented wrestlers who have come through the company since its inception. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says ROH has always been the place where the best wrestlers come to at some point:

It’s always been the place where the best wrestlers in the world go to show what pro wrestling is always about, and whatever era that you’ve ever seen in Ring of Honor, and I’ve been in the era of Bryan Danielson, Nigel McGuinness, I’ve also been in the era of Claudio Castagnoli and Chris Hero and Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin, and Davey Richards and Kevin Steen and El Generico, and all these different eras. But it’s always been where the best wrestlers have come.

How he’s always been very proud of his tenure with ROH: