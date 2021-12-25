ROH star Kenny King recently spoke with WrestleZone about the promotion’s upcoming hiatus and where he plans on taking his talents now that he is a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s nervous and excited for his future after ROH hiatus:

“Of course, everybody is thinking about the future. I’m thinking about the moves that I might make. I might, I’m looking at certain avenues and the things that I might take. And everything’s on the table, right. You never know what graphic you might see me pop under in the next couple of months. So it’s exciting, it’s a little stressful, but it’s very exciting and it’s a little encouraging. The one thing is that, a lot of people were safe because you look at the absolute sharks that have just been set into the water, coming from Ring of Honor, you know what I mean? And so it’s, if you’re not good, man, you better get better because we’re coming.”

On potentially re-teaming up with Bobby Lashley and MVP:

“The reason why [The Beat Down Clan] worked so well is because all of us are real-life friends. So it would stand to reason that real-life friends would be in communication with their other real-life friends in real-life situations. So like I said, this is a very exciting time. There’s a lot of options on the table. Of course I would love to reunite with one of the, not only most successful, but just one of the most fun times of my career was teaming with Bobby and MVP. So it would be obviously something that not only I would like…and I think the fans would enjoy it too. So again, you just never know what graphic might pop up behind me in the next couple months.”