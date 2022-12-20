Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Dark will feature Kenny Omega’s first match on the show since three matches taped in January 2020 during the Chris Jericho cruise. His last standard AEW Dark match was a win over Kip Sabian at the December 4, 2019 tapings. Omega also worked a six-man match on Elevation in April 2021. He will wrestle Hagane Shinno on tonight’s show.

Tonight’s Dark will also feature new acquisition Action Andretti going up against Invictus Khash, while AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill faces Dream Girl Ellie in a TBS Title Eliminator Match. Parker Boudreaux will also return to singles action tonight as he faces Gus De La Vega.

These AEW Dark matches were taped this past Saturday from Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for full spoilers. Below is the announced line-up for tonight’s show:

* Marina Shafir vs. Angelica Risk

* Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven

* Title Eliminator Match: AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie

* Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley

* Ricky Starks vs. Cezar Bononi

* Action Andretti vs. Invictus Khash

* Parker Boudreaux vs. Gus De La Vega

* Kenny Omega vs. Hagane Shinno

* Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick

* Angelico, Luther and Serpentico vs. Richard Adonis, Jay Marte and Jarett Diaz

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

