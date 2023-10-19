Kenny Omega is coming to Collision.

The AEW superstar and former world champion will be making his debut on the program at the October 28th episode, which takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville Connecticut.

The interesting thing about this appearance is that current AEW World Champion MJF will be on the same show, and recently teased Omega about being close to surpassing his world title record. The 28th would be the last day MJF has to get through as champion to call the record his.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/28 COLLISION:

-AEW World Champion MJF will appear

-Kenny Omega will appear