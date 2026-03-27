Kenny Omega recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the No. 1 Contender to the AEW World Championship spoke about wanting to showcase different styles of pro wrestling to fans, and the official AEW partnership with NJPW and CMLL.

“You were taught that nothing else existed prior to what you were watching,” Omega said. “The beginning was the beginning, and that it was the entire world. For us, we couldn’t do that in AEW. There were a lot of great steps along the way.”

Omega then spoke about AEW not being able to follow that mold, and how they carved out their own lane by co-promoting with other top companies from around the globe.

“One that really sticks out is when we reached a point where we had an official partnership with New Japan and CMLL, and we were willing, able, and eager to show the various professional wrestling styles of the world to our American fans and international fans,” Omega said. “That was a main goal for me. I wanted people to experience all the different types of professional wrestling. Very rarely did I feel like we took steps backward. You take pride in your work, so when we did, those were crushing. Not everything works, but wrestling has a circular momentum.”

As Omega sees things, this is one of many reasons why AEW will always “be in the conversation” when fans talk about the best pro wrestling companies in the world.

“So when something didn’t work out, we have the roster to turn it around,” he said. “That’s the case now more than ever. This is a roster with a dedication to the art and sport of wrestling. That’s why we’ll always be in the conversation of the best professional wrestling company in the world.”

Kenny Omega is scheduled to challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view on April 12 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.