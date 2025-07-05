Kenny Omega has clarified his recent controversial comments about the future of pro wrestling heading in the direction of a Logan Paul vs. Mr. Beast main event of WrestleMania.

“The Cleaner” said as much during an interview with Adi Shankar back in May, and in a new interview with Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com he followed up and tried explaining what he was really trying to say.

“Much like a wrestling analyst would view wrestling, I try to analyze and predict the trajectory of where things are headed,” Omega began. “I took a little bit of heat for this, and I didn’t mean it in a negative way, but I said, ‘Hey, we’re kind of shifting towards an ADHD version of pro wrestling where it’s going to be TikTok clips and special guests and influencers that are going to garner most of the attention of pro wrestling.’ I don’t mean in just pro wrestling, it’s across the board.”

Omega continued, “My interest in video games, TV shows, everyone kind of wants things compressed and they want to be able to digest it as quickly as possible and just get the gist of it right away. I don’t look at it as a positive or negative; it’s just evolution. That’s where society is headed.”

From there, the pro wrestling legend continued to explain his thoughts on the subject.

“I do think that, which is why I brought it up before, the way I approach a match in Japan would be much different than the way I would approach it here because I think it’s more of a Western philosophy to want to digest things as quick as possible,” he said. “That’s just become the norm. I brought up Logan Paul, and I didn’t mean it in a negative context whatsoever when I said, ‘We could be looking at Logan Paul’ and I said Mr. Beast. That was in jest. I was just bringing up a name that has a homogeneous following and people would recognize immediately. With the amount of time that you have for preparation, I have no doubt in my mind that Logan Paul, with the creative minds behind the driving force of WWE, they would be able to put something together that was probably pretty entertaining. Is it going to be pro wrestling as the way we knew it and grew up? No, of course not, but if the fans like it and they are willing to buy it and they are selling it by the hundred thousands, then that’s just how history is going to dictate pro wrestling moves forward.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)