AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega recently joined Muscle & Fitness for an in-depth interview about his career.

The Cleaner cover a ton of different topics in his chat with the publication, which includes him reflecting on his recent steel cage showdown with rival Jon Moxley. At point in the match Omega nailed Mox with a V-Trigger that sent both men through the cage. Omega admits he’s happy to be walking out of that match, and that moment, without an injury.

I’m still bewildered over how it was that I walked away from that one. I just let it happen and I think, somehow, because nothing was going against the grain, or fighting against this odd happening, I miraculously ended up OK.

Later in the interview Omega would be asked about AEW’s All In London event later this summer. The show, which takes place at Wembley Stadium, is bigger than anything Omega could have ever imagined for the company’s U.K. debut.

In my travels, I have made a few (wrestling) stops over in the UK, but nothing can compare to what we are about to undertake with this Wembley Stadium show. This is above and beyond anything I could have imagined for out first debut in the UK. I don’t think you could ever go any bigger, or better for a first show.

