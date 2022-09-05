New details are being revealed on the backstage incident that took place during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum on Sunday night, which happened after AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a heated tirade against Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions last night, the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion. For those who missed it, you can click here for full details and footage on Punk’s tirade.

As noted, the incident was described as a “melee” and reportedly involved Punk and AEW Producer Ace Steel, who is also his longtime friend/trainer, going against members of The Elite. It was later reported that the altercation began when The Bucks confronted Punk about his comments at the scrum. It was also reported that things got physical when Punk threw punches to at least one of The Young Bucks, and that a number of people ended up intervening to separate everyone involved. There were also rumors on Nick Jackson getting “knocked out” during the altercation, rumors on Nick and Matt Jackson sporting cuts/bruises today, and rumors on a few other top stars being involved in the brawl that security and others broke up.

In an update, a new report from F4Wonline.com notes that Punk allegedly started the physical incident by swinging fists at Matt. Steel then reportedly threw a chair that hit Nick in the eye. Steel also allegedly bit Omega and grabbed his hair.

An update from Fightful Select confirmed that rumors say Steel and Punk were involved in the initial altercation with Kenny Omega and The Bucks, and it was also rumored that Steel bit Omega, and that a chair was thrown. The aforementioned update from F4W is the first to confirm those specific rumors, and the first to claim that Steel threw the chair.

Fightful added in a later update that Nick getting “knocked out” or “rocked” was a result of Steel throwing the chair, according to multiple sources. The situation between Omega and Steel was described as a “tussle” with Steel allegedly biting Omega and grabbing him by the hair.

“A lot of cursing, a lot of mayhem, and a lot of people not being willing to hash it out,” said one person familiar with the situation.

Word is that at least one of the AEW coaches is “very torn up” about what happened. AEW Producers Christopher Daniels and Pat Buck were also rumored to be involved, but there were several people trying to deescalate the situation. Fightful also noted that people within AEW believe that there could be legal ramifications to the situation.

As of this writing, no one involved in the incident, nor any AEW officials or employees, have publicly commented on the alleged incident, part of which is due to potential legal issues. Potential legal trouble for those involved was also rumored earlier this afternoon.

This new report on Omega being involved is interesting as he was one of the top stars mentioned above, along with one other rumored big star we have not mentioned yet.

There’s been a lot of talk on how AEW President Tony Khan recently set a precedent by suspending Eddie Kingston over the backstage physical altercation with Sammy Guevara in early August, and how now Khan might have to suspend some or all of the people involved in Sunday’s incident. Kingston took blame for the incident with Guevara, and the physical aspect of that incident pales in comparison to what happened on Sunday, at least according to the reports going around.

Regarding the speculation of if this could be a work, we noted before how multiple sources insisted this is not a work and that it was a legitimate incident. What can be confirmed is that Punk has legitimate heat with Cabana and Page, among others. It was noted on Fightful that a work cannot be ruled out but multiple sources say this is not a work.

It’s interesting that Khan has told AEW talents multiple times that he will not work them. It was noted before that Khan was not informed of the situation until after the scrum ended, and while it happened he was sitting in front of the media with other wrestlers.

Muehlhausen, who provided some of the earlier details on Sunday’s incident, tweeted a follow-up this afternoon and said the animosity between Punk and The Bucks began around the first All Out in 2019 when they tried to get him to come out of retirement. The Bucks reportedly felt slighted and were upset, and things have been “slowly bubbling” since then, and that ultimately led to what happened late last night at the NOW Arena.

For those who missed it, below is a clip of the security guard rushing to deal with the incident that broke out among top AEW talents:

I found the part of the security homie running out of the scrum. pic.twitter.com/8rxAeUilSj — Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) September 5, 2022

