AEW released a short clip of music production coordinator Mikey Ruckus’ work reimagining superstar Kenny Omega in an 8-Bit video game entitled “Omega Man.” The footage shows Omega as the main character building up to a boss fight against long-time rival and former world champion, Chris Jericho. Check it out below.

Imagine @KennyOmegamanX vs @IAmJericho as the Boss Character!@MikeyRukus has outdone himself with “8-BIT KENNY"! Subscribe to our Official SoundCloud Page for AEW remixes, covers and all sorts of cool stuff coming! 👉 https://t.co/aq0cfKTcwv pic.twitter.com/02KrmlkWKA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 26, 2020

AEW women’s division star Shanna took to Twitter and hinted at a possible return to the promotion following her absence due to the travel restrictions from COVID-19. She writes, “I feel your energy people!!! Genki getting bigger and bigger antecipating my comeback to @AEWrestling! ”