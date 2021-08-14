It looks like Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega may be done with Impact Wrestling for now.

As noted, Friday’s AEW Rampage premiere from Pittsburgh saw Christian Cage defeat Omega to capture the Impact World Title.

In an update, Impact Executive Vice President took to Twitter after the show and indicated that Omega and Callis have made their final appearances for Impact, at least for now.

“It feels like the world is right again. After tonight’s @AEW #AEWRampage the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Title belongs to @Christian4Peeps. It’s time to bid adieu to @KennyOmegamanX & @TheDonCallis It’s time to say ‘Goodbye and *kisses finger gun* good night. BANG!’,” D’Amore tweeted.

As seen below, Impact and AEW released post-show footage of Christian talking about the big win. He declared that the Impact World Title is back home where it belongs.

“I’m pretty beat up, but it’s a pretty surreal moment to be honest with you,” Christian said. “I put myself kind of behind the 8-ball a little bit where I said that I was gonna, without a doubt, beat Kenny for the Impact Championship and I was gonna be in the Impact Zone this coming week, and I would look like pretty much an idiot if I didn’t follow through on that, right?

“But it feels damn good, and like I said, my roots run deep with Impact, and I thought it was my duty to win this back for the Impact fans, and because this company means so much to me. So it’s back home where it belongs.”

Christian, a member of the AEW roster, is set to challenge Omega for the AEW World Title on September 5 at All Out. He will also work next week’s Impact TV tapings, appear on Thursday’s Impact broadcast, and defend against #1 contender Brian Myers at the Impact Emergence event on August 20.

Omega won the Impact World Title from Rich Swann back at the Impact Rebellion pay-per-view on April 25. He held the title for 111 days before dropping it to Cage last night. Omega had just two Impact title defense in those 111 days – he retained over Moose at the Against All Odds special on June 12, and then over Sami Callihan at the Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 16.

Stay tuned for more. Below is D’Amore’s full tweet, along with another new photo of Christian with the straps, and a few other related shots:

It feels like the world is right again. After tonight’s @AEW #AEWRampage the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Title belongs to @Christian4Peeps. It’s time to bid adieu to @KennyOmegamanX & @TheDonCallis It’s time to say “Goodbye and *kisses finger gun* good night. BANG!" pic.twitter.com/ysygmGL2W1 — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 14, 2021

#ChristianCage won't stop with just taking one title from @KennyOmegamanX. He has his eye on the #AEW World Championship at #AEWAllOut! Tune in NOW to the world premiere of #AEWRampage LIVE on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/jy6uRD5Idi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021

EXCLUSIVE: “It’s back home where it belongs.” We caught up with @Christian4Peeps shortly after his HUGE IMPACT World Championship win on @AEW Rampage! pic.twitter.com/o9ZUgGpTBx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 14, 2021

