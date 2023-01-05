Today NJPW held their annual New Year Dash event from the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. This event always immediately follows the company’s biggest show of the year, WrestleKingdom.

This year’s New Year Dash was a complete mystery card and saw a tag team pairing that had fans all across the globe excited. New IWGP World Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada teamed with new IWGP United States champion and top AEW superstar Kenny Omega against Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan in a winning effort. The Rainmaker and the Cleaner had four matches against each other than many have called the greatest of all time.

Okada took to Twitter after their victory to thank Omega for returning to NJPW. He writes, “Thank you Kenny.” Omega responded with, “See you next time, Kazuchika!”

