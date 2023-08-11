On August 27th AEW will hold its All In pay-per-view event from Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom, a show that will have over 80,000 fans and feature some marquee matchups like the Young Bucks vs. FTR and Adam Cole vs. MJF.

One match that had been rumored for All In was Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita, a bout that wrestling fans have been excited to see ever since Takeshita joined forces with Don Callis at Double or Nothing. However, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Omega vs. Takeshita is more likely to take place at the September 2nd ALL OUT event in Chicago rather than All In.

So what will Omega be doing at All In? The Observer adds that the Cleaner might be teaming with Adam Page and Kota Ibushi to face Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) at the big event at Wembley. While this has yet to be confirmed Omega did cut a promo on Dynamite saying that the Elite might be showing up on AEW Collision soon, which has been the home of Bullet Club Gold.

