The Golden Lovers have reunited.

AEW superstar and EVP Kenny Omega is currently serving his suspension from the backstage melee following the promotion’s ALL OUT pay-per-view and media scrum. While it is not known how long the Cleaner will be out of action it was long enough that he and the Young Bucks were stripped of the AEW Trios titles, which they won at the event two weeks ago.

So now that he has some time off Omega decided to travel to Japan and visit his old tag partner/lifelong friend, Kota Ibushi. Ibushi shared some photos of their time together on his personal Twitter account. Check it out below.