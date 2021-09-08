Earlier today Pro Wrestling Illustrated revealed their Top 500 wrestlers of 2021, with AEW world champion Kenny Omega taking the top spot, followed by WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Coming in an number seven on the list was Will Ospreay, who tweeted out that he could beat up Omega on any given day of the week. This prompted the Cleaner to write back, “Your promotion has been so ice cold since I left that not even Meltzer can convince his followers that you were part of any BITW conversation. It hurts me, bruv. One of you dorks should have been the guy. Turned out a bigger dog was my only competition.”

Ospreay that responded by begging Omega to open up the forbidden door so they can officially settle the score. He writes, “Last chat we had was “you need to be the guy” Since then you left we sold out MSG, sold more tickets at the Tokyo dome than ever before, and put on banger after banger. A pandemic put the breaks on & you know it. Open that door, let’s have this conversation.”

Check out the entire exchange below.

