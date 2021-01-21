AEW world champion Kenny Omega and WWE superstar Xavier Woods both recently spoke with Giant Bomb to discuss some of their favorite video games of 2020, with each man bouncing off the other with compliments and sporting jabs regarding the others choices. See Woods and Omega’s top 10 lists below.

Kenny Omega:

1. Yakuza: Like a Dragon

2. Final Fantasy VII Remake

3. Hades

4. Resident Evil 3 Remake

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Warzone

6. Nioh 2

7. Streets of Rage 4

8. The Last of Us Part II

9. Ring Fit Adventure

10. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Xavier Woods:

1. Ghost of Tsushima

2. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

3. Maneater

4. Doom Eternal

5. Immortals: Fenyx Rising

6. Fuser

7. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

8. Streets of Rage 4

9. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

10. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Check out the full interview here.