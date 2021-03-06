AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has revealed the rules and a drawing for Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view main event against Jon Moxley, the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

Three sides of the ring will be wrapped in barbed wire. A wrestler making contact with the barbed wire will trigger the explosives on the corresponding side of the ring.

There will also be a “Triple Hell” area around the ring, made up of three zones on the floor that are wired to explosives, apparently with exploding platforms that have more barbed wire on them.

The match will be on a 30-minute countdown timer and when that expires, all explosives in and around the ring will detonate at once for a finale explosion. This could have an interesting impact on the finish of the match.

A fan on Twitter asked Omega why his drawing shows all four sides of the ring with barbed wire ropes when his description mentioned three sides of the ring ropes wrapped in barbed wire. Omega responded and said AEW is making him keep one side clear in case of an emergency.

“They’re making me keep a side clear in case of ’emergency’….. [unamused face emoji],” Omega responded.

Stay tuned for more AEW Revolution coverage throughout the weekend. Below are Omega’s full tweets with drawing for the match:

THE RULES: -3 sides of the ring ropes wrapped in barbed wire. -contact with barbed wire triggers explosives on corresponding side. -‘Triple Hell’ (3 zones on the floor wired to explosives) -30 minute countdown timer until all explosives in and around the ring detonate. pic.twitter.com/vK1cZjSfHF — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 6, 2021

They’re making me keep a side clear in case of “emergency”…..😒 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 6, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.