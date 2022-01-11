Over the last few days AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega got into a heated exchange with a number of fans regarding the AEW women’s division, which included the Cleaner taking shots at his longtime critics, Jim Cornette.

Today Omega decided to apologize to Cornette after taking a shot at his breathing difficulties, later adding that he himself is dealing with the after effects of COVID-19. He writes, “Shouldn’t have brought up any breathing issue. I, as well as many friends/acquaintances in other sports, are suffering due to Covid after effects. Not sure if you’ll accept, but I do apologize.”

As of this writing Cornette has yet to accept Omega’s apology. You can see the tweet exchange below.