AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega has made his first public comments on fallout from the AEW All Out incident in September.

Omega spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated this week and commented on the post-All Out locker room fight, which led to the suspensions of Omega and Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, along with CM Punk, and the release of former AEW Producer Ace Steel. Omega was asked for his insight on what happened that night.

“There are things no one can talk about, so I’d encourage people to let it go,” Omega said. “It doesn’t change that we want a team effort in AEW. I don’t even mean implicitly myself and my opponent. It also means the referee, the fans, the people who set up the ring, everyone–even a technical error can ruin the memory of a match. I can refer back to the exploding barbed wire death match. So I encourage people to move away from it because there is no information to be released. Though I cannot talk about it, I do want the fans to know I still want the best for pro wrestling.”

Omega pointed to tragic events from the past weekend, the death of actor Jason David Frank and the club shooting in Colorado Springs, as examples of how his goal in pro wrestling is to unite, not divide. Omega said this is not about The Elite vs. Punk

“The day after the pay-per-view, I was absolutely devastated by the loss of Jason David Frank,” Omega said. “He’s one of my childhood heroes. That evening, there was a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club where five people died. It’s absolutely terrible. After such tragedy, it puts everything in perspective.

“This isn’t Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks against CM Punk. It is people trying to show off their craft. You can boo Kenny Omega, or the Young Bucks, or CM Punk, but I hope people don’t forget we’re human beings struggling to show our art.”

The Elite returned to the ring at AEW Full Gear this past Saturday, coming up short against AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Match #2 in their Best Of 7 Series will take place during tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Chicago.

