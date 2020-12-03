Kenny Omega is the new AEW world champion.

The Cleaner defeated former champion Jon Moxley on tonight’s “Winter Is Coming” Dynamite special on TNT, but the victory did not come without some controversy.

IMPACT Wrestling executive Don Callis, who was on commentary for the match, distracted Moxley when he had the match won and handed Omega a microphone to use as a weapon. Omega would take full advantage by busting Moxley open with the prop, then nailing a series of V-trigger knees before ending Moxley’s incredible reign with a One-Winged Angel.

Afterwards Omega and Callis fled the building, including running past President Tony Khan, who was furious for Callis’ interference. A backstage interviewer caught up with them, where Callis revealed that everyone would have their answers on Tuesday night, and teased that Omega would be appearing on IMPACT Wrestling’s program on AXS.

The official Twitter account for IMPACT would later write, “Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays.”

Tuesdays are the new Wednesdays! https://t.co/hGkDmkDOMS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 3, 2020

Callis later added on Twitter, “@AEW screwed @AEW. Hear all about it this tuesday on @IMPACTWRESTLING on @AXSTV. Thanks for the invite @TonyKhan.”