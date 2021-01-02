AEW world champion Kenny Omega recently participated in Q&A with Pro Wrestling Junkies where the Cleaner spoke about the recent passing of Brodie Lee, and how impactful his death was to the industry. Omega says that everything Lee did was to be a hero to his kids (Brodie Jr & Nolan) before claiming that he was destined for greatness in AEW.

A lot of people had said what he had done in wrestling wasn’t at all for the sake of his own fame. He was, he was doing it to be a hero to his kids. And you know, regardless of what he had left unaccomplished in the ring, I’m sure he was destined for extreme greatness in AEW. You could see that, just in the little bit he did with us — which was unfortunately cut short, but just seeing by the amount of posts, and the stories and everything, you could tell that he was a very special man. And not only was he talented in the ring … but everyone knew that who he was was someone you really don’t meet too often on this planet. So again, we all knew what kind of man that Brodie was. Now everyone’s kind of getting to know this man that was — you know, the behind-the-scenes Mr. Brodie, behind-the-scenes Luke Harper, whatever. And — yeah. You knew the talent was there too. Just an all-around wonderful human being.

You can check out the full Q&A here. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)