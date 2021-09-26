AEW world champion Kenny Omega recently issued a short statement on his Twitter account addressing his matchup against Bryan Danielson from last week’s Dynamite: Grand Slam special on TNT. The bout went to a 30-minute time-limit draw, and was critically acclaimed by both fans journalists around the world.

Omega states in his tweet that he believes this will only further cement his legacy in the pro-wrestling business, adding that he’s happy Danielson left Arthur Ashe Stadium without a win in his first AEW matchup. He writes, “Finally watched back #AEWDynamite . My favorite part wasn’t further cementing my legacy as the greatest performer of all time. It was ensuring that Bryan left without a W and hobbled home looking like a lump of ground beef.”

