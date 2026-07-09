“The Cleaner” has done it.

After a lengthy hiatus and long, grueling road of recovery following surgery due to diverticulitis, pro wrestling legend Kenny Omega has been scratching and clawing his way up the ranks in AEW in an attempt to recapture the AEW World Championship one final time before his career comes to a close.

On Wednesday night, he finally did it.

In the main event of the annual ‘Beach Break’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite on July 8 in Clearwater, FL., Omega defeated MJF to become the brand new AEW World Champion.

The match had a stipulation where Omega would never be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship again if he lost.

With the victory, Kenny Omega as the new AEW World Champion moves on to defend his newly won title against 2026 Owen Hart Cup winner Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London in Wembley Stadium on August 30.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.