AEW world champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter last night to celebrate the grand opening of his new RedCon1 gym in Nashville, Tennessee. The Cleaner writes, “Grand opening of @RedCon1Official gym in Nashville a huge success. Great to meet so many true believers today. Now back to work.”

Grand opening of @RedCon1Official gym in Nashville a huge success. Great to meet so many true believers today. Now back to work. pic.twitter.com/tT5Ifq4Sor — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) May 22, 2021

NJPW star Rocky Romero, who will be making his AEW debut on Monday’s episode of DARK: ELEVATION and has also worked for MLW this year, also took to Twitter to hype up a possible appearance in IMPACT. He writes, “How my 2021 is going @njpwglobal, @ringofhonor, @MLW, @AEW……[email protected] next??”