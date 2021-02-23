AEW world champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter last night to comment on the injury of women’s division star Anna Jay, who will be sidelined for 6-12 months following surgery. The cleaner writes, “Terrible shame but it’s the nature of the beast. Hope for a quick recovery.”

Elsewhere Brian Pillman Jr. from the Varsity Blondes was also active on Twitter promoting his matchup against Team Taz on tomorrow’s Dynamite on TNT. He writes, “It’s game week ladies and gentlemen! After we smash the “Infantry” tonight on @TheAEWDark we are going HEAD ON into this match with 2 of Team Taz’ biggest athletes! You all will not want to miss this epic BATTLE!!!”