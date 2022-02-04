This week’s NJPW match on AXS TV was the 2018 classic G1 Climax showdown between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi, a bout that The Ace ended up winning. AEW superstar Kenny Omega, who worked for NJPW at the time, commented on the match’s legacy he Twitter. He writes, “Thinking back, this was a real roller coaster ride of emotion for all involved. We all thought we were the good guy in this one. Heck, I still think we were…”

Private Party’s Isiah Kassidy hyped this evening’s TNT title matchup on Rampage. He writes, “The day is finally here. @tntdrama, have ya new bio ready after. @TayConti, this match is dedicated to you Face throwing a kiss. I promise I’ll make my Championship Celebration in Brazil, so I could meet your family.”