Four years ago Chris Jericho appeared in a video vignette to challenge Kenny Omega to a matchup at WrestleKingdom 12 for the IWGP United States championship, a moment that many believed was the precursor to the beginning of AEW. Omega has responded to a fan who tweeted about the memory writing, “Little did we know how important this moment was for all of us…”

ROH superstar Shane Taylor took to Twitter to comment on WWE’s release of former NXT champion Keith Lee. The Baddest Man on the Planet writes, “Y’all put two of America’s MOST WANTED in the same place at the same time?? Y’all bout to feel this…a LOT of people are about to get a very violent wake up call.”