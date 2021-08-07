AEW world champion Kenny Omega recently responded to a fan on Twitter who shared the viewership numbers of the Adam “Hangman” Page segment from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite “Homecoming,” with the fan noting that the angle saw a rise in the key demographic rating and stating that the storyline was key to AEW’s growth. The Cleaner writes back, “I believe it too. Everyone just begging for us to kill off and bury Hangman. We finally did it! Congrats to all! Thanks for tuning in!”

I believe it too. Everyone just begging for us to kill off and bury Hangman. We finally did it! Congrats to all! Thanks for tuning in! https://t.co/tw029SUSC1 pic.twitter.com/VkBIcrLSOq — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 6, 2021

Fellow AEW star Joey Janela tweeted his feeling about WWE’s latest round of talent cuts, which included the likes of Mercedes Martinez, Bobby Fish, and former NXT North American champion Bronson Reed. The Bad Boy writes, “Absolutely embarrassing…”