Last night’s AEW Rampage premiere opened with Christian Cage pulling off a shocking victory over Kenny Omega to capture the IMPACT world championship, and giving Omega his first singles loss in well over a year. Today The Cleaner has taken to Twitter to comment on the loss. He writes, “Not a cheerful ride to the airport. Baggage is light and I feel so cheated and disrespected. You’re all on notice. I’m taking this personally.”

Rampage also featured Fuego Del Sol officially getting offered a contract with the company after months of working matches on Dark and growing in popularity thanks to Sammy Guevara’s vlog. Fuego takes to Twitter and writes, “Dreamt about this… Worked so hard for this… you people believed and made this happen… And We Did It! Best night of my life! But this is just the beginning! Fuego Del Sol is #AllElite!”