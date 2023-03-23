Kenny Omega releases his first comments following his clash with AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo on last night’s AEW Dynamite.

The Cleaner and Vikingo headlined last night’s show in what was billed as a “Dream Match,” one that originally was scheduled to happen back in 2021. After a wild back-and-forth that had the live crowd screaming “This Is Awesome” on several occasions, Omega would hit Vikingo with his signature One-Winged Angel finisher and secure the victory.

Omega has since taken to Twitter to praise the luchadore before thanking AAA for allowing him to compete in AEW. He writes:

“Wrestling fans, Meet, Vikingo. Prayers to the Bucks. Thank you for the opportunity @luchalibreaaa and for the beauty of Lucha Libre.”

Someone has since cut together clips of the full matchup. Check out that, as well as Omega’s tweet, below.

Wrestling fans, Meet, Vikingo. Prayers to the Bucks. Thank you for the opportunity @luchalibreaaa and for the beauty of Lucha Libre. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) March 23, 2023