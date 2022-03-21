Yesterday news broke that AEW would be beginning a working relationship with Japanese promotion DDT Pro, a company whose alumni include former IWGP World Heavyweight champion Kota Ibushi, and former AEW world champion Kenny Omega.

The Cleaner took to Twitter to comment on the collaboration, stating that DDT Pro has been the best kept secret in wrestling for over a decade, and that he’s ecstatic that he gets to share their greatness with American audiences. He writes:

DDT, (which includes me), has been the best kept secret in wrestling for over a decade. It only took 2 of us together to change the entire wrestling landscape from 2010- now. The next generation is looking to leave an impact. Be ready.

The latest Wrestling Observer Radio adds that Omega was instrumental in making the deal between the two companies happen. Check out the tweet below.