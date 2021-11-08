Exactly one year ago AEW held their annual Full Gear pay per view from Daily’s Place, which saw Kenny Omega defeat Adam “Hangman” Page in the world title eliminator tournament finals. Today…AEW world champion Omega took to Twitter to comment on that match, stating that his experience was what netted him the win. He writes, “Too much experience cost him. I never took time off since then. He did. The gap has widened.” The two are set to face each other again at the 2021 version of Full Gear this Saturday.

Speaking of this year’s Full Gear, number one contender Tay Conti hyped her women’s championship showdown with Britt Baker on Twitter. She writes, “6 days. I worked for it. I earned it. The biggest opportunity of my career. I’m ready.”