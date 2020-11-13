AEW superstar Kenny Omega took to Twitter early this morning to comment on his recent induction into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame class of 2020. The new number one contender for the AEW world title writes, “I’m not even sure what to say. To be amongst those that have done so much for our sport is incredibly humbling. With however many years I have left as an active performer, I’ll keep trying my best to contribute something positive to the world of Pro Wrestling.”

Omega would also respond to wrestling legend Lance Storm, who questioned why there were several North Carolina references during Omega’s ring introduction, something that the Cleaner reveals is a tribute to NBA great Michael Jordan. He says, “Hate to share industry secrets but it’s a tribute to the Chicago Bulls and how they treated Michael Jordan making his entrance.”

Check it out below.

