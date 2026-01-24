If there has ever been any doubt about where Kenny Omega’s passions lie outside the ring, his latest reveal erased it entirely. Wrestling has always shared space with video games in Omega’s world, and this week the two interests collided again, this time through one of gaming’s most iconic franchises.

Omega has never been subtle about how deeply video game culture informs his work. His signature offense borrows its language from classics like Street Fighter V and Final Fantasy VII, with the V-Trigger and One Winged Angel both serving as nods to the titles that shaped him. Beyond the naming conventions, he was heavily involved in AEW’s AEW Fight Forever and even stepped into the gaming spotlight years earlier by portraying Cody Travers in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.

That long-standing connection resurfaced publicly on Wednesday when Omega reacted to new footage spotlighting Alex in Street Fighter 6. Responding on X, Omega joked that the character reveal felt “almost like looking in a mirror.” The comment immediately fueled speculation about whether the AEW star had a deeper role in bringing the character to life.

Roughly an hour later, Omega confirmed the suspicions himself. “Incredibly happy to announce that I’ve done some big mocap work as Alex in Street Fighter 6,” he wrote, backing it up with photos from the motion capture process. “Can’t wait for you all to see more, he’s my favorite character in Street Fighter.”

From a creative standpoint, the collaboration feels like a natural extension of Omega’s identity. Few wrestlers have blended gaming culture so seamlessly into their presentation, and fewer still have crossed over into development roles that shape how those games look and move on screen. Motion capture, particularly for a character as physical as Alex, requires an understanding of timing, balance, and explosive movement, traits Omega has refined over decades in the ring.

That framing adds context to the broader evolution of wrestling talent as multimedia figures. Wrestlers are no longer confined to television or live events; they are increasingly visible contributors to gaming, animation, and broader pop culture projects that extend a promotion’s reach beyond traditional audiences.