AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of this evening’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where The Cleaner discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on the show, how he will 100% not be there, and wonders which NJPW star will leave the biggest impression. Highlights from the interview are below.

Confirms that he will NOT be Bryan Danielson’s pick against Zack Sabre Jr.:

“I can safely say there is zero chance it will be me. But the replacement is going to leave people very happy. I can’t see people being disappointed by this legitimately handpicked replacement by Bryan Danielson.”

How excited he is to watch Forbidden Door and see how far NJPW has come since his departure:

“It’s been a while since myself and the Young Bucks left New Japan, and the hierarchy in the company has shifted,” Omega said. “I’ve really liked seeing the landscape in New Japan develop to where it is now. It’s interesting to see who’s assumed more responsibility or who hasn’t taken time off and is still helping carry the company. This is a card I couldn’t have predicted, but it’s cool that it includes a lot of people I always imagined would be on it. I am very disappointed I can’t be there, even just to see my old friends, but I’m really excited to watch.”

Wonders who will make the biggest impression at tonight’s show:

“And who will make the biggest impression? I know Tanahashi said that it will be him, and that’s possible. We don’t know who people will gravitate towards. Will it be Okada? He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time. Or will they fall in love with Tanahashi? Or Shingo [Takagi]? Or Jay White or Will Ospreay? That’s what makes this so cool.”