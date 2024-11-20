“The Cleaner” is on the comeback trail.

Following their backstage brawl at NJPW Power Struggle, Kenny Omega and Gabe Kidd have been going back-and-forth with verbal shots at each other in interviews and on social media.

In the latest update, AEW EVP and NJPW legend Omega spoke with the official website of the Japanese-based promotion and made it clear that he’s ready to be a professional and wrestle Kidd at the upcoming NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty show on January 5.

“I’ve had time to reflect after Power Struggle, and I feel I would regret not being able to make things right,” Omega said. “I would hate for this situation to cause a rift between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.”

Omega continued, “So after conversations I’ve had with President Tanahashi and other executives in NJPW, I’ve decided that if New Japan requests it, if Gabe requests it, and if the fans want it, then I will wrestle Gabe Kidd, as a professional at Wrestle Dynasty January 5.”