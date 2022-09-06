AEW superstar Kenny Omega recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about the upcoming release of AEW’s first major video game, Fight Forever. The Cleaner confirmed in the interview that tag team matchups and tag team maneuvers will be featured in the game, shooting down concerns from fans who only thought there were only singles competitions following footage of the game being released. Highlights from the interview are below.

Confirms the game will have more than just singles-matchups:

“I’ve heard some strange stuff like there are only singles matches, but I can happily say that is not the case. We will have tag team matches and tag team maneuvers, and the mechanics to those matches will feel vastly different from singles matches. You’ll feel like you’re in a tag match, and we’re working diligently to have varied match types. This game isn’t going to pull any punches. It’s going to be physical, sometimes bloody, and we’ve got a very high weapon count for everyone to have fun with. The hijinks outside the ring are a lot of fun, and there’s still Career Mode, too.”

Says they want to make sure the servers have zero issues:

“We really want to make sure that when people try to log onto the servers, they can do so without incurring any issues.”