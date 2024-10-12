Earlier this year, Kenny Omega underwent surgery for diverticulitis and has been back in the ring training.

Omega has been training with his Golden Lovers partner, Kota Ibushi, in recent months.

While appearing on Yuji Nagata’s YouTube channel, Ibushi provided an update on The Cleaner’s in-ring return.

Ibushi says it’ll “take about two to three more months” before Omega can return to action. With that being said, Ibushi revealed that Omega doesn’t have a timeframe in mind and has been struggling with some issues.