Kenny Omega is ready to see All Elite Wrestling prepare for the next generation of up-and-coming talent.

And he’s ready to do his part to help them get there.

During an interview with Undisputed, “The Cleaner” spoke about AEW relying on “the same small-knit group of people” in top spots and how they need to “trust their future,” while also talking about his one remaining personal goal as an active wrestler being to be a “utility tool” AEW can use when the situation calls for it.

On if he’s still driven by the idea of being a world champion after coming up short against Andrade El Idolo in a match to earn a spot in the AEW Grand Slam: Australia title eliminator: “That’s a very good question. I’m in a position where a lot of my own personal goals are out of the way. I’ve checked all those boxes. The one personal goal I have left is to be the best utility tool for what the situation calls for.”

On how AEW needs to trust its future and allow younger wrestlers to establish their own success: “Maybe I could main event until I’m dead. But what follows after if I haven’t built anybody–or if I haven’t had a hand in helping the next generation rise up? That’s more so my role now than it’s ever been. We need to trust our future. There are people who need these experiences. They need to learn and evolve as performers. We can’t keep relying on the same small-knit group of people that have a track record of success. We need to be cognizant of what we’re doing moving forward.”

On the possibility of one more run as AEW World Champion: “If for some reason, whether it be the fans or the wrestling world in general, there is a want and a desire for me to have one more title run, then I’ll push myself to get there. I also take pride in not needing to be there. I want to be in a position where I can say that I helped create an environment where all these guys have risen to the call and the challenge of being able to carry the company. I would love that. But if people are calling for it, for me to step up and be that guy, then I’ll do my best.”