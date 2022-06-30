AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega gave fans an update on his rehab during a Twitch stream for CEO Gaming, where the Cleaner discussed how painful treatment has been, and how if he has another major setback he may be done with rehab altogether. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says if another major setback occurs he will be done with the rehab as it has been very painful:

“If I get another major setback, that’s it. That’s it, I’m done, I can’t do this ever again. Two times, three times a day, really painful rehab, not even knowing what it’s going to be like when I get back in the ring. I have no clue. It’s scary, actually.”

How there are “unrealistic” higher expectations put on him:

“You see people, they come back to the ring and you’re just happy to see them back. There is a different kind of expectation put on me, and I think that anything less than what they are expecting, which is already unrealistic, is going to lead to a lot of ridicule, which is what I get every day anyway.”

Says certain people are unaware of how bodies work:

“You can probably understand and imagine how difficult it is, struggling twice, three times a day, trying to get things to work that maybe never worked before, and trying to re-route things in your brain to get around the things that aren’t going heal,” he added. “People think, ‘Kenny is hurt, he took time off,’ snap your fingers, I come back and I’m 100%. Life doesn’t work that way. Bodies don’t work that way. Athletes don’t work that way. It’s very difficult to formulate a plan and to execute it. We’ll see how I do.”

Here is a longer segment of Kenny Omega talking about his rehab. pic.twitter.com/gAwA0Uurzw — Macho Beard™ (@Machobeard4life) June 29, 2022

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)