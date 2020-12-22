AEW world champion Kenny Omega was the latest guest on the Talk Is Jericho podcast where The Cleaner spoke about his recent AAA Mega title defense against Laredo Kid at TripleMania XXVIII, and how he missed the energetic crowds that usually attend AAA’s biggest show of the year at the historic Arena Ciudad de México. Highlights are below.

How Mexico has a famously rowdy crowd:

One of the things that made the Mexican experience for me going there was not knowing what to expect from the crowd,” he began. “It’s always gonna be different, every country is. I’ve had great experiences in Canada, the US, Japan. Chile was another place that blew me away with just how crazy those fans can get, and it fills you with all kinds of energy but Mexico is very unique. They’re loud from the start to the finish. “So for me to kind of have my first experience at TripleMania quite some time ago in front of 35,000 people? It was incredible.

How strange it was for him to wrestle in Arena Ciudad de México without any noise:

There’s commentary people but we also had a couple like big wig executive guys sitting on sofas around the ring. We had to deal with the commentary guys at a booth, they had the plexiglass separation between each other for social distancing and all that, but to be there with that without that noise? It was odd.

