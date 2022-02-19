During his recent interview with the Wrestling Observer former AEW world champion Kenny Omega spoke about the evolution of top NJPW superstar Jay White, and how he would love to have a rematch against this version of the Switchblade after losing to him back in 2018. Highlights can be found below.

Thinks White was unfairly compared to himself and others when he got thrust into the main event scene in NJPW:

“I really feel that he was sort of unfairly compared to me and or others when he was given this incredible responsibility of being a top guy when maybe it was really soon, too soon.”

Says he would love to have a rematch with White:

“He was able to transform his look, his character, his wrestling style to really be something unique and something that fits him. So I would love to have that rematch with Jay (White), but the current version of the new Jay.”

