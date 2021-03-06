AEW world champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with the New York Post to provide an update on the upcoming AEW video game, as well as what he finds to make the best balance for a wrestling simulation. Highlights are below.

On the perfect balance of a wrestling video game:

I think it’s a very thin line between simulation and sort of an arcading feeling. You have to thread it very carefully. And I think people have tried to find that balance. I really think they have and they just haven’t been able to do it. You want it to be fun and you want it feel like when you want to do a move you can do it and you can do it easily.

Why the game should appeal to non-wrestling fans as well:

I could plug in a quarter at an arcade and my friends that no longer watch wrestling or, maybe they never did, could get four players on a “[WWF] WrestleFest” arcade game and we could all have a lot of fun with it.

Having a plan in motion so all the latest updates happen quickly: