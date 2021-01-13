AEW World Champion Kenny Omega spoke to IGN Japan about AEW’s mobile and console video games.

Regarding the console game, he noted that it will have a campaign and multiplayer mode. Although the plan is to release it this year, it’s not set in stone because the company doesn’t want to rush it.

“I can say right now that we’re not sure of how many wrestlers will be available upon release, but one thing I can say is that the number of wrestlers in AEW is growing all the time, and the roster of wrestlers in the game will reflect that. There will be a campaign, and various other unusual modes, and you will be able to edit your own wrestler, too.

I don’t want to rush it, so I don’t want to make a promise [about the release date]. I want the release version to be good.”