Kenny Omega is looking at a potential showdown with Will Ospreay at AEW All In from a much different perspective than most fans.

With speculation continuing to build around the possibility of Omega and Ospreay completing their acclaimed trilogy at Wembley Stadium in London this year, many view the match as another instant classic waiting to happen on AEW’s biggest stage. For Omega, however, the stakes are far more personal.

Speaking about the prospect of facing Ospreay again, Omega explained that the match represents an opportunity to test whether he can still reach the level that once made him one of the most confident performers in professional wrestling.

“There’s multiple angles to look at that,” he said. “Of course, the prospect of this taking place at Wembley. An incredible building. For me, it really is less about the building. It’s less about the fact that it’s the biggest show of the year. It’s less about that this could determine who is the greatest right now in AEW, possibly in professional wrestling, who knows right? For me, this is a personal struggle and it’s a personal challenge to myself. I know what I was capable of way back in the day and I had the utmost confidence in saying, ‘I know I’m the best.’ I remember the way that I would interact on social media, the way I would talk to people in interviews.”

Omega went on to discuss how much his mindset has evolved over the years, particularly following the physical setbacks and challenges he has endured during his career.

“It’s changed so drastically from then till now,” Omega said. “I know I don’t have that blind confidence that I once had because now everything needs to be more scientific. It needs to be more meticulous. I need to plan every move, my diet needs to be on point, the way I train needs to be on point. The way that I manage the bad parts that are going on within me that still can come back to bite me in the butt. These things weren’t present before when it was just me at my peak and trying to be the best. No, sorry, not trying to be the best, me at my peak just being the best. Now it’s like, through heart, will, determination, science, can I get that back? That’s sort of the big experiment for me right now. If I can do it, my goodness, I feel like this was all worth it. If I can’t do it, I won’t be disappointed in myself for not trying because I really did give it everything I had.”

For now, Kenny Omega sets his sights on this weekend, where he’ll be in action at AEW Forbidden Door against Zack Sabre Jr.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live AEW Forbidden Door 2026 Results coverage.