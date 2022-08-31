AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega recently joined Busted Open Radio to hype this evening’s Dynamite, where the Cleaner and the Young Bucks will take on the United Empire (Will Ospreay & Aussie Open) in the trios tournament semifinals, with the winner advancing to the finals at Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he has been feeling pretty good about his in-ring return:

“Pretty good. It’s a lot like riding a bike, getting back in the ring. It wasn’t too long until I felt comfortable again, but it was a unique scenario where, I was getting back in the ring for the first time after a long hiatus against three incredibly talented luchadors. Every area of the world, every culture, has their own take on wrestling and the way they go about performing pro wrestling.”

States that his first match was challenging but he fortunately came out of it unscathed:

“To come back to a scenario where I’m not really doing conventional pro wrestling in North America, and I’m in there with luchadors and people of a high lucha influence, it was a challenge. It was very cool, very fun, I ended up coming out of it unscathed, which is nice. I didn’t bang up anything else. I didn’t get any inkling or feeling that there wasn’t something that wasn’t ready to be back. As long as there were no red flags, for me, I’m just going to keep easing back into things without biting off more than I can chew.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)