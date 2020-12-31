AEW World Champion Kenny Omega recently filed for several trademarks through his KO 7 Productions, LLC.

Omega filed to trademark the Omega logo and two names on December 27 with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) – Kenny Omega and The Cleaner.

Omega included the following use descriptions for his “The Cleaner” trademark:

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20140000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20140000”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20141003. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20141003”

He then included these three use descriptions with the “Kenny Omega” filing:

“IC 005. US 005 006 018 044 046 051 052. G & S: Nutritional supplements; Dietary and nutritional supplements. FIRST USE: 20201100. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20201100”

“IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20080000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20080000”

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20010000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20010000”

The first use description, related to nutritional supplements, likely has to do with the line of supplements and merchandise that Omega launched with REDCON1 back in November.

The Omega logo trademark consists of the Greek letter “OMEGA,” as seen below. The use description and the actual logo looks like this:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20010000. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20010000”

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling trademark updates.

(H/T to HeelByNature)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.