“The Cleaner” had a memorable night in “The Land of The Rising Sun.”
Kenny Omega appeared live at the NJPW Power Struggle 2024 show on November 4 at Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.
During his appearance at the show, Omega addressed the crowd in an in-ring promo and said he would love to return to the ring at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty on January 5, 2025.
As he went backstage, Omega ended up getting into a brawl with Gabe Kidd, who has been calling him on out on social media and in interviews for weeks.
