According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega is going to be pushed as a legit star going forward. Reportedly, the plan has always been for Omega to put over talent in the first year of the company, then in the second year, he’d be pushed as the star he’s supposed to be. This echoes the recent interview from The Young Bucks where they said more-or-less the same thing.

We’ve already seen signs of this change taking place with Omega acting more like his Cleaner gimmick from NJPW. On last night’s episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, Omega won a very quick match against Sonny Kiss with a V-Trigger and One-Winged Angel. He followed up the victory with a smug facial expression.

(Credit: f4wonline.com)