AEW world champion Kenny Omega responded to a fan on Twitter who asked the Cleaner if he had any desire to work with former UFC and WWE champion, Brock Lesnar. Omega would go on to call the Beast one of the best athletes and entertainers of all time, but admits that if he were to face him he’d probably need backup.

The champ writes, “Brock is one of the greatest athletes and performers of all time. I’d need more friends if I were to face him.”

Lesnar has not been seen in the pro-wrestling circuit since his main event loss to Drew McIntyre at last year’s WrestleMania 36. Word is that he is technically a free agent, with many wondering if AEW would make a play for WWE’s most dominant champion over the last five years.

