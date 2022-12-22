Kenny Omega is a big fan of one of WWE’s current top superstars.

The Cleaner responded to a clip online that shared match footage from Ring of Honor’s From The Ashes event back in 2010, where he took on Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen at the time) in a singles-matchup, one the Prizefighter ended up winning after a low-blow and a crossface submission. The former AEW world champion would add that Owens has been the real deal in the industry for some time.

Omega’s full tweet reads, “Even though we only did it a few times and on very short notice, it was always a joy. He’s been the real deal for a looong time.”

Omega and the Young Bucks recently notched another win in the Best of 7 series against the Death Triangle, with Match 6 coming up next week. Meanwhile, Owens is once again clashing with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, with speculation being that he will reunite with longtime friend/rival Sami Zayn.